CORNWALL welcome the return of the Tamar Cup fixture against Devon for the first time since 2019 tonight.
The game is being played at St Austell RFC’s Tregorrick Park, with kick-off at 7.30pm. Entry is £5, with under-16s free.
The last game in the series in 2019 was held at Plymouth Albion’s Brickfields Ground when Cornwall defeated Devon 28-13, helped by a hat-trick of tries from Alex Ducker.
This season both Cornwall and Devon will use the fixture as preparation for their respective County Championship campaigns.
Both sides will be drawing players from Level Five down for this match, with St Austell’s Matt Shepherd captaining Cornwall from full-back on the night.
This is an ideal opportunity for many in this Tamar Cup side to put their hands up for inclusion in the County Championship squad when that is announced next month.
Trelawny’s Army Supporters Club are sponsoring the match balls, and at the end of the game, TASC chairman Phil Trevarton will present a trophy to the Cornwall Player of the Match.
Cornwall (St Austell, unless stated): M Shepherd (capt), J Kessell (Camborne), S Parsons, J Semmens (Pirate Ams), C Levick (Penryn), A Simmonds (Camborne), CJ Boyce; D Job, M Davey, D Prowse (Camborne), M Vian, R Edwards (Wadebridge Camels), A Inch, J Nicholls (Camborne), T Duncan (Truro). Replacements: R Bentham (Devonport Services), T-L Southworth (Camborne), J Heazelton (Camborne), C Taylor, L Jolly (Camborne), R Brownfield (Pirate Ams), J Sidwell (Camborne), D Tyrrell.