Rochdale were looking to see out the game with continued pressure building on the Cornish line, but while looking to spread the ball wide, a bright-eyed Harry Aaronson took his chance, plucking the ball out of the air on his own 20-metre line before opening the legs and cruising away from the chasing Rochdale defence. His moment of magic earned Cornwall their first points of 2025 and finally relieved some pressure from the onslaught that Rochdale’s attack had to offer.