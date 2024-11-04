SATURDAY saw the Cornwall RFU cup competitions get underway for the 2024/25 season, but many clubs were handed walkovers.
None more so than in the Cornwall Knockout Cup.
Regional One South West outfits Launceston and St Austell went through after Counties One Western West outfits Penryn and St Ives conceded, while Bude and Truro also failed to raise sides for their trips to Wadebridge Camels and Pirates Amateurs.
The second-tier cup, the Tribute Cornwall Clubs Cup for first teams in Counties Two Cornwall and Counties Three Cornwall, saw eight ties scheduled with just five played.
Counties Two Cornwall leaders Saltash were handed a home walkover by Roseland as were Hayle against Veor. Illogan Park couldn’t raise a side for their trip to Liskeard-Looe.
Perranporth won the derby against Newquay Hornets 24-12 to progress.
The Brewers saw tries from Otis Murden, Will Marley and James Batley with Justyn Irons adding three conversions and a penalty.
Two leagues separated St Agnes and Falmouth last season, and although Falmouth eventually prevailed 31-25, the tie went to extra-time after a 50-point contest in the first 80 minutes.
Down in West Cornwall, St Just were beaten by fellow Counties Two Cornwall outfit Helston 29-22, while Counties Three outfits Redruth Albany and Lankelly-Fowey faced off, visiting Lankelly winning 31-24 for their first win of the season.
Bodmin also progressed, seeing off visiting Camborne School of Mines 35-10 at Clifden Parc.
The Duchy Cup, for second and third teams, saw 12 entrants which meant four sides – St Austell Sinners, Truro Seconds, Wadebridge Camels Seconds and Camborne Crusaders – had byes to the last eight.
Three of Saturday’s four games were walkovers as St Ives Seconds, Bude Seconds and Falmouth Seconds conceded to Redruth Seconds, Saltash Seconds and Launceston Castles respectively.
St Austell Spartans did make it through, winning 52-45 in extra-time against Perranporth/Penryn Seconds.