Hooker Sam Gilder has signed a new contract with Cornwall RLFC for the 2023 Betfred League 1 season.
Cornish born and bred, Gilder suffered a stop-start first season wearing his native black and gold owing to injury.
However, when fit and selected, Gilder delivered several stellar showings which included the club’s first ever win at West Wales Raiders.
In the Choughs’ following game on home soil against Hunslet, Gilder picked up the supporters’ Man of the Match award.
His season did end somewhat prematurely after he suffered a horror concussion injury away to big spending title winners Keighley Cougars in July.
That was Gilder’s last action in a Cornwall shirt during 2022 but after visiting a head injury specialist in Birmingham, along with the help of club doctor Dr John Garman, the Mevagissey man is ‘fit and raring to go’ next term.
“It is an amazing feeling to be coming back for a second season,” Gilder – who came through the junior system at St Austell RFC – told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“I had hoped to get the phone call from Mike (Abbott) and I see the club wanting me to come back as a sign that I progressed as a player last year.
“It was a big step-up from the standard of rugby that I had played before, but along with support from the coaching staff and senior players, they pushed me to be a better rugby league player.
“I know there were a few setbacks on the injury front and it wasn’t the best of feelings to be carted off the pitch at Keighley not really knowing where I was. But I have worked to the recovery plan that the doctor and physios set and now I’m fit and raring to go."
He added: “Along with that, I felt a great sense of pride being a Cornishman who is playing for Cornwall and it certainly made my family proud. My grandad is sport crazy and with my brother Will pushing up the refereeing ladder as well by being involved at the World Cup, it feels like as a family, we are putting rugby league on the map here in Cornwall.
“I really think the message is starting to get through that Cornwall is a place that rugby league belongs to and I know that for myself and some of the lads, we are getting noticed when we are out and about because of the fact we play for Cornwall RLFC.”
Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach added: “Sam is an example of why Cornwall can develop rugby league talent.
“Here was a lad who went off to university, and liked what he saw after giving it a crack. If it wasn’t for Cornwall RLFC, Sam may have not had the opportunity to play rugby league at this standard.
“As the season wore on, Sam progressed as a player and it was cruel luck to see him injured at Keighley. He demonstrated a real resolve, both physically and mentally, to come back from what was a pretty nasty knock and we can’t wait to see him back on the field in 2023.”