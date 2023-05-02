CORNWALL Uner-20s have progressed through to the quarter-finals of the Jason Leonard Cup after local rivals Devonwere deducted seven points, writes Bill Hooper.
Devon narrowly beat Cornwall 35-29 in the pool stages of the competition to initially top the table, but several changes to the regulations this year seem to have caught counties out, and nine of them have had points deducted by the RFU disciplinary panel.
Corneall Under-20s team manager Colin Hatch explained: "All counties were informed many times about the level from which they could select players, with no player registered at a Level Four club or above being eligible for selection.
"Counties also had to supply not only their team list, which contains name, date of birth and club at which the player is registered, butalso the individual RFU player registration numbers.
"The RFU Competitions-Development committee also informed all counties that they would be checking these lists to ensure compliance with the new regulations. Sadly, nine counties have fallen foul of this regulation and have subsequently had points deducted.
Cornwall now go on to face South West Onepool winners Dorset and Wilts at North Dorset RFC on Sunday (2pm).
Unfortunately, this weekend also clashes with the coronation, the senior men’s first match in the Bill Beaumont Cup and the senior women’s first match in the Gill Burns Cup, and of course, the finals of the Papa Johns Cup!
Cornwall RFU chairman Dave Saunter said. ”Logistically, this causes all teams some headaches, with the senior men playing on the Saturday, the senior women and the U20s playing on the Sunday and of course this is the same day as the Papa Johns finals, with Cornish clubs involved in that!
"A big thank you to all our supporters and sponsors, the players, coaches, and backroom staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes to support all our teams."
CRFU president John Sumnall said: “This is an opportunity for these guys to progress within this year’s competition. Last week the table showed us second after a fantastic victory over Somerset which meant that we were out of this season’s competition. However, with several counties being deducted points, including our neighbours Devon, it means Cornwall top South West Pool Two."
Coach Rich Kevern said:.“We asked for a massive performance against Somerset and the boys certainly put in a great shift and produced a superb win (79-19). We now must travel to Dorset and Wilts and need another big performance.
"We are now into knock-out rugby, win and we progress or lose and end of season."
Cornwall captain Joss Pascoe said: “Every game we play now is crucial and we will not get another second chance. For several players, including myself, this is our last season with the U20s and so we must perform on the day.
"I know the boys are up for the challenge, but we also know some face a club versus county dilemma. At the end of the day we will put out the best team available to us and give 110% whilst wearing the black and gold shirt."
Cornwall make one change, with Pascoe moving to the bench and Jack Statton, who had a powerful performance from the bench on his last outing, earning the starting 13 shirt.
Will Perkin takes over the captaincy role whilst hooker Matt Pritchard takes up the vice-captain's role for this game.
The winner of this match will face the winner of the Essex v Hampshire game on Sunday, May 21.
Cornwall U20s: H Penhallurick (Falmouth), L Bostock (Truro), J Statton (Launceston), J Stanlake (St Austell), L Surridge (Camborne), N Dart (Camborne), J Walker (Falmouth); M Cardwell (Pirates Ams), M Pritchard (Falmouth), M Boothby, J Maunder (both St Austell), W Perkin (St Ives, capt), W Eddy (Pirates Ams), B Jones (Perranporth), C Triggs (Truro). Replacements: P Harris (St Austell), A Harris (St Just), R Lawrence, J Peck, B Rosevear, F Deavin (all Falmouth), J Pascoe (Truro).