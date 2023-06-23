REDRUTH fly-half and Cornwall skipper Fraser Honey says joining National League One side Rams was a 'no brainer'.
The two-time winner of the Bill Beaumont County Championship, in 2019 and 2022, spent three successful seasons at The Recreation Ground and he admitted it was hard to leave the Reds.
But he explained to the Rams' website: "I’ve not got enough good words to say about what Redruth are like as a club – they were always so good to me, and it is just filled with great human beings.
"But I’m absolutely buzzing and excited to rip into things with Rams. I can’t wait to get involved, meet my team-mates, the backroom staff and hopefully show them and the supporters what I can do – I want to help build on the great season Rams had last time.
“I’m a bit of a rugby nause and keep an eye on a lot of clubs, but Rams have always been one I naturally have because of the ambition, the brand of rugby they play and the fact there’s not a high turnover of players.
“It’s a very settled core group and built on solid foundations. When I first got approached it was a very exciting opportunity, the way Seb spoke to me about what he thought I could bring to the club.
“I’m a very ambitious individual and as a rugby player, I want to get to the top of the game and when you have a club coming to you matching those ambitions it’s a no-brainer.”
Honey played for the Cornish All Blacks, Bury St Edmunds and Plymouth Albion, before scoring 576 points in 64 league appearances for Redruth.
Honey added: “I feel I’m quite a rounded 10 – I don’t want to be known as just a kicker although it is a USP of mine.
“I do pride myself on it, it’s my bread and butter, but I love every aspect of the game – the attacking, but also the tough, defensive nitty-gritty side of it as well.
“Joining Rams is going to be great for my development because there’s a difference in the way they play compared to teams in Cornwall where it’s very set-piece to set-piece orientated and trying to move big packs around.
“But I like having a good running game and the matches I’ve watched of Rams, the centres and back three look exciting, so the chance of creating space and being involved in that is another bonus.
“I’m a big believer when you step out of your comfort zone is when you get the best out of yourself – you have to challenge yourself and break out.”