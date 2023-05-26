CORNWALLRLFC head coach Mike Abbott has named his 21-man squad for Sunday’s home Betfred League One clash against North Wales Crusaders, writes Gareth Davies.
Prop Ewan Badham returns to the fold after his loan from divisional rivals Rochdale Hornets was extended by a further two weeks. Badham’s twin brother Ieaun is still absent as he continues to recover from a concussion injury picked up at the loss to Dewsbury Rams in April.
Jack Ray also misses out after he also suffered a recent concussion. The former Castleford academy graduate was injured playing for the UK Armed Forces team. He missed the recent home match against Hunslet through injury and was suspended for last week’s trip to Rochdale.
Ray was in the stands at Spotland and once he sees out the concussion return-to-play protocols, he will be back in contention for the mammoth trip to Workington Town next Sunday.
Elsewhere, Adam Rusling has shaken off a rib injury picked up in the Rochdale reverse and is fully fit.
Cornish forward George Mitchell is back in the mix for a starting 17 berth after shaking off a hamstring injury.
“We want to show a response to last week’s result at Rochdale,” Mem chief Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“We need a reaction and a performance, but North Wales will be full of confidence after defeating Midlands Hurricanes so we will have to deal with that too.”
Cornwall (from): Aaronson, Ashton, E Badham, Boase, Bolger, Bodman, Boots, Brown, Carter, Collins, Cullen, Dimech, Howe, Lloyd, Mitchell, Nichol, Rusling, Tennison, Trerise, Weetman, Whitton.