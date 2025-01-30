By Phil Westren
THE Cornish Pirates have confirmed that two young players have arrived at the Mennaye Field on short-term loans.
Back-rower Lucas Dorrell has headed down the A30 from the Exeter Chiefs, while prop Tom Connolly has been associated with Irish giants Leinster.
Available with immediate effect, Lucas is selected in the seven shirt for tomorrow’s Cornish Pirates versus Gloucester game in the Premiership Cup (7.30pm), whilst Tom will look forward to being introduced to proceedings off the bench.
Speaking on the signings, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver said: “Obviously arriving with us is of help reference where we are at present, and we are extremely grateful.
“It also, of course, gives them the opportunity to experience playing in the Championship and to enjoy their rugby with us, which I am sure will be the case.”