A try-scoring appearance in a friendly earlier this month has led to the Cornish Pirates recruiting Mike Etete for the remainder of the season.
The 6’7 forward moves to the Mennaye Field from National League One outfit Blackheath.
Etete featured for Pirates in their recent friendly over the Royal Navy, where he scored a try for the Championship side in their 54-14 victory.
He has previously had time at Premiership side Bath, where he played played four Premiership Rugby Cup games in the 2022-23 season, and the Miami Sharks in Major League Rugby.
“Signing Mike gives us the opportunity to bolster the squad with his physical presence,” said Cornish Pirates coach Joe Walsh. “His involvement in the Navy game was very positive. He looked good when the game opened up a bit, and he was very comfortable on the ball and running into space.
“As we look forward, we hope he can also impose himself, show more of what he has got, and push for a place in the matchday 23.”