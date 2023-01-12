Hooker Luke Collins has agreed a new contract with Cornwall RLFC for the 2023 Betfred League One season, writes Gareth Davies.
The 25-year-old, who was born in England but moved to Australia during his formative years, gained experience playing both codes of rugby in Sydney.
He cut his 13-man code teeth at two of the most famous names in the sport Down Under at age-grade level - North Sydney Bears and Balmain Tigers.
In more recent years, Collins moved back to Europe to play union in Holland for Ereklasse outfit RC Hilversum.
Collins inked terms for Cornwall’s maiden professional campaign in February 2022 and joined up with his Memorial Ground team-mates in May once his rugby union commitments were over.
He made his bow in black and gold at eventual play-off winners Swinton, but missed the final weeks of the season owing to suspension.
Collins was therefore keen to thank the club for the support they showed in him after a stop-start 2022.
“I know I missed the back end of the season through a mistake of my own doing but everyone at the club was incredibly supportive which was the best thing for me personally,” Collins told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“It was a frustrating experience not playing because I was just starting to show what I could do on the field and I was enjoying being amongst the boys both in training and on matchdays.
“Some people will say that I have to make up for lost time next season and I will be doing all I can to repay the faith and belief the club has shown in me. Although I didn’t play in the final few games of last season, I know I can slot back in when called upon and I will be ready.
“There is going to be lots of competition for places in the hooking department again this year which can only be a good thing. It was the same when I arrived last season but due to injuries to Lloydy (Jake Lloyd) and (Sam) Gilder, we were left a bit thin on the ground at nine.
“We have some real depth at hooker again this season and we all want to play and give it our all which will give Mike (Abbott, head coach) a nice selection headache which can only be a good thing for the team.
Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach added: “We saw lots of potential in Luke as a player who could make the grade at League 1 level in the games he played for us last season.
“His season was cut short just as he was starting to shine in 2022 but the club stood by Luke and the offer of a contract for 2023 always remained on the table.
“We are delighted that he has decided to have another season with us and after arriving back in England last week, he was straight back into it at training on Monday – less than 24-hours after touching down.
“He is determined to reward the commitment we as a club demonstrated to Luke as a player and we can’t wait to see him in action during what will certainly be an exciting 2023 campaign for Cornwall RLFC.”