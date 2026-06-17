THE Cornish Pirates have signed prop Jamie Clark from Premiership outfit Newcastle Red Bulls for the 2026/27 campaign.
The Australian-born front-rower, who is English qualified, represented the Wallabies at Under-20s level, as well as featuring in the New South Wales Waratahs academy, with spells in the Shute Shield and All Ireland leagues.
Clark played in each of Newcastle Red Bulls’ final three Gallagher Prem fixtures after joining on a short-term deal.
On the signing, joint head coach Alan Paver said: “Jamie is a very talented young man, with plenty of room for development and growth in his game. We have a real history, especially recently, of Australians joining the club so I’m sure he will be another excellent addition. I’m especially looking forward to looking at the set-piece with him and how we can get him ready for the vigour of Champ Rugby, where that is so important.”
The Cornish outfit have also announced that Barnaby Elderkin is back at the Mennaye Field having spent time Down Under.
The Duchy-born back-row forward and younger brother of Joe who plays in the centre, made 10 appearances for the club including his Champ Rugby debut, before heading to Australia midway through the last campaign.
Joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “I’m very glad to welcome back Barnaby after his spell in Australia. We saw some real growth in his game during the last pre-season and the front end of the season. He’s has natural rugby instinct, he’s athletic and is hungry to progress. Its great to see another young Cornish talent coming through the ranks – we are excited to see where his journey goes.”
Elderkin spoke of his delight at returning home, adding: “I’m so happy to be back in Cornwall and with the Pirates again. I can’t wait to get stuck in with the boys!”
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