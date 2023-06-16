CORNWALL RLFC have secured the loan signing of Tyler Walton from Betfred Championship side Newcastle Thunder, writes Gareth Davies.
The 22-year-old’s signature was secured in time for Sunday’s away clash at promotion chasers Hunslet – ironically the club Walton began this term at.
However, he moved back to his native North East in the early spring as Newcastle battle to avoid relegation into League One.
A powerful forward by trade, Walton was raised in Wallsend, a town that is famed for producing a conveyor belt of sporting talent which includes former England football stars Alan Shearer and Michael Carrick.
Walton cut his formative rugby league teeth with the town’s junior club the Wallsend Eagles and this attracted the attention of Newcastle Thunder. He represented the Kingston Park outfit at both under-16 and under-19 level.
For the 2021 campaign, Walton made a handful of appearances in League One for Rochdale Hornets before moving to Midlands Hurricanes last year.
A constant in the BIrmingham side throughout 2022, Walton bagged a try from the bench when they defeated Cornwall 42-26 at Portway in round 22.
He moved to Hunslet last autumn but after appearing the Parksider’s pre-season schedule, left Leeds and returned to Tyneside.
“Jack Ray is still out and Brad Howe is unavailable so we are still a bit light in the middle. We need to go to Hunslet with a really strong pack and I think this signing is probably saying that we are a bit banged up in our front row.
“We will face some of the best middles in the comp on Sunday and Tyler will help us combat that.
"He has pedigree and experience at this level and he will be looking to play some rugby. With our situation currently, it’s a good move for everyone.”