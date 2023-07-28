CORNWALL RLFC have signed winger Mackenzie Scurr on loan from Championship side Bradford Bulls until the end of the 2023 campaign, writes Gareth Davies.
The 20-year-old linked up with the Odsal outfit earlier this year and has been a regular in their reserve team.
Scurr has caught the eye with a number of try-scoring performances. He bagged a fine hat-trick in the 38-28 win over the Salford Red Devils back in April. He also recorded a brace in the victory over Huddersfield Giants earlier this month.
Before moving to the former World Club champions, Scurr cut his formative professional rugby league teeth at Castleford Tigers, alongside Cornwall star Adam Rusling, who was named in the Rugby League World ‘Team of the Month’ for Betfred League One earlier today.
“We are a little bit light out wide on the wing this weekend so we have had a look around and have decided to run with Mackenzie Scurr,” head coach Mike Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk
“He provides a genuine threat out wide and he’s really talented. He’s got great footwork and has played a bit for Castleford and has scored some great tries for Bradord this year.
“We’ve had a look at his highlights reel and its very impressive so we can now have a look at him playing for us and also for Mackenzie, he can look at us as a club.”