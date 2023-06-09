CORNWALL Choughs have signed Morgan Punchard on loan from Betfred League One rivals Hunslet, writes Gareth Davies.
Punchard’s signature was secured in time for Sunday's clash with currently unbeaten league leaders Dewsbury Rams.
The Yorkshire outfit are one of Punchard’s former clubs, with the half-back having also turned out for Championship sides Halifax Panthers and Featherstone Rovers. Punchard has also spent time overseas in Australia where he was coached by current Hunslet chief Alan Kilshaw.
Punchard has made two appearances for Hunslet so far this term and one of those included the 54-10 victory for the Parksiders over Cornwall on May 8.
Starting the game, Punchard kicked one goal from two attempts as his side, who only trailed 12-10 at the break, delivered a stunning second-half showing to prevail.
“Morgan gives us a good option in the halves for this weekend’s game,” head coach Mike Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk
"He was very impressive when Hunslet came to Cornwall last month and we moved quickly to get him down here for what is sure to be a tough afternoon at the office against Dewsbury.
“I must thank Alan Kilshaw at Hunslet for his help again. He can see what we are trying to build here in Cornwall and with the squad pretty stretched at the moment, the loan players we are signing currently are a must.
“They will help our lads, whilst helping the loan players themselves and their parent clubs with game time, so it is a bit of a no-brainer really.”