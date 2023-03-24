CORNWALL head coach Mike Abbott has named his 21-man squad for Sunday's Betfred League 1 Round Four clash at home to London Skolars (1pm).
The Mem chief is boosted with club captain Jack Ray's return after he sat out the Choughs' 20-14 Betfred Challenge Cup reverse at the hands of Rochdale Mayfield last month.
Ray's inclusion boosts Abbott's front row options in what is certain to be a hard-fought clash against a physical London Skolars outfit.
Last season, Skolars prevailed 24-20 in the Duchy as Cornwall came within a converted score of winning on home soil for the first time.
The London return, which took place in late July, saw the Skolars run out comfortable 46-6 winners thanks to full-back Jarred Bassett's four tries. Bassett has since departed the New River Stadium for Skolars' capital rivals London Broncos.
Cornwall have already locked horns with London Skolars this calendar year when the two sides met in a behind-closed-doors friendly last month.
"We want to put a show on and show that we can play," Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk. "Midlands wasn't a good showing early doors but we switched it on at half-time and you saw what we can do. Likewise against Rochdale, who were a really good outfit.
"I am really looking forward to the game because I think it will be an honest contest."
Cornwall: (from) Aaronson, Ashton, Bodman, Bolger, Boots, Brown, Carter, Chatham, Collins, Cullen, Dimech, Hartshorne, Howe, Lloyd, Mitchell, Nichol Ray, Rusling, Singleton, Trerise, Whitton.