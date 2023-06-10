CORNWALL RLFC head coach Mike Abbott has announced his 21-man squad for tomorrow’s Betfred League One match at home to Dewsbury Rams (1pm), writes Gareth Davies.
Last weekend’s long trip to Workington Town took its toll on Cornwall in terms of injuries and that has prompted Abbott to sign Jaden Barraclough and Morgan Punchard on loan.
Adam Rusling and Luke Collins were only fit enough for the interchange bench at Derwent Park and are rated as touch and go for the visit of Dewsbury.
Both are named in the pre-game squad although there is no place for Nathan Cullen. The former Hull Kingston Rovers back-rower misses out with tonsillitis.
George Mitchell continues to make good progress as he recovers from a hamstring injury while there is a recall for prop Paul Bolger after he turned out for University of Gloucestershire Old Boys last weekend.
Despite all the injury problems, Cornwall have been handed a huge boost with the return of front rowers Josh Hartshorne and Ieuan Badham.
Hartshorne has been unavailable since the Choughs’ victory over London Skolars on March 25 while Badham’s last playing involvement came in the away loss to Sunday’s opponents Dewsbury in mid-April.
Cornwall (from): Aaronson, Ashton, E Badham, I Badham, Barraclough, Boase, Bolger, Boots, Brown, Carter, Collins, Dimech, Hartshorne, Lloyd, Mitchell, Nichol, Punchard, Rusling, Trerise, Weetman, Whitton.