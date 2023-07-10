CORNWALL RLFC secured a history-making league double with a comfortable and thoroughly deserved 30-14 win over London Skolars, writes Gareth Davies.
After defeating the capital outfit 35-10 at the Memorial in March, Cornwall repeated the dose in North London with this victory clearly showing how the fledgling Betfred League One side, playing in just their second professional campaign, are progressing.
It means that the side have doubled their win tally from last year and for the first time ever, lowered the colours of the same club in both home and away matches during a single campaign.
The win was made even sweeter for the Choughs after a less than ideal preparation with both Decarlo Trerise and Cameron Brown missing out through a sickness bug.
These absences prompted a team reshuffle with Cornishman George Mitchell playing on the wing – his first game for six weeks after a hamstring injury.
But Mitchell was outstanding in both attack and defence, fully justifying his selection and on another day, with a little more luck, would have registered a first try in Cornwall colours.
Along with Mitchell, there were other notable performances from one to 17 in a Cornwall shirt.