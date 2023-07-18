CORNWALL made history for a second consecutive week after Mike Abbott’s Choughs comprehensively defeated Midlands Hurricanes 28-8 to secure back-to-back wins for the first time in the club’s history, writes Gareth Davies.
Defeat for the Hurricanes means their search for a win in Betfred League One under recently appointed head coach Mark Dunning goes on after they blew a interval lead and were whitewashed by the home side after the interval.
The win was nothing more than Cornwall deserved as playing up the Memorial Ground slope in the opening 40 minutes, the kicking game of half-back pairing Adam Rusling and Morgan Punchard kept the hosts on the front foot.
And knowing the advantage of playing downhill in the second stanza, the Choughs scored 24 unanswered points and even survived a Hurricanes onslaught to stand firm when Cameron Brown was sent to sinbin for a professional foul after 45 minutes.
Crucially for the outcome of the game, Cornwall kept Midlands out and scored a try of their own while Brown was off the field when the outstanding Rusling nudged his side in front with a 55th minute try which he converted.
Cornwall never looked back from that point onwards and once back to a full complement, they saw the game out in style with Australian Brown grabbing a brace and skipper Liam Whitton putting the icing on his side’s cake, completing the job six minutes from time.