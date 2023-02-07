Cornwall RLFC’s history-making Betfred Challenge Cup round two tie against Rochdale Mayfield has been selected for live coverage by BBC Sport.
In just the Choughs’ second professional season and their first entering rugby league’s most prestigious knock-out competition, Mayfield, who ply their trade in the Impact Performance National Conference League, will travel to the Duchy on Saturday, February 25 for a 1pm kick-off.
The game will be shown both on BBC IPlayer and BBC Sport online.
This will continue BBC Sport’s travelling to the extremities of the Challenge Cup for their unique live coverage of the first two rounds of the competition in 2023.
Edinburgh Eagles versus Saddleworth Rangers has already been confirmed as the first round tie to be shown on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online this Saturday, February 11, with a 1.15pm kick-off.
Then, two weeks later and almost 600 miles south west, Cornwall will be the venue for BBC Sport’s selected coverage.
Despite not crossing the white line in a Challenge Cup tie yet, the club have already been heavily involved in the draws for the opening two rounds.
Hooker Jake Lloyd, who is based in Carlyon Bay near St Austell after relocating from Leigh in 2020, was present along with members of club personnel at Wembley Stadium, when both the draws for men’s and women’s competitions took place on January 8.
Prior to Cornwall learning their second round opponents, Lloyd spoke to Tanya Arnold about the draw with this coverage also broadcast live on BBCIPlayer and BBC Sport online.
“We are thrilled that our debut in the Challenge Cup will be shown live on BBC Sport,” Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach said.
“We travelled across to Wembley when the draws for the first two rounds were made last month, because it is such a significant step for our club to enter the sport’s most historic competition.
“For our club to receive national broadcast exposure will be a huge lift in terms of profile and awareness as we prepare for our second season – and it will also provide deserved recognition for Rochdale Mayfield who will be making such a long trip down for the match.”