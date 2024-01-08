CORNWALL RLFC have entered into an exciting partnership with Southern Conference League side Wests Warriors, writes Gareth Davies.
Based in Acton, London, the Warriors were formed in 2014 and in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons were crowned Southern Conference League champions, defeating capital rivals London Chargers in both finals.
In 2023, the Warriors once again were grand finalists, but could not make it a hat-trick of titles after suffering a 14-0 defeat to Hammersmith Hills Hoists.
And in the Betfred Challenge Cup, Wests Warriors made it through to the third round with wins over Skirlaugh and London Chargers before bowing out to 1989 World Club Challenge winners Widnes.
“There are multiple benefits to partnering with Wests Warriors,” enthused Cornwall RLFC head coach Mike Abbott. “Obviously, there is the possibility for players at each club to move in the opposite direction.
“We can give their boys professional exposure and experience in Betfred League One, and some of our lads can go the other way. We will be running with a bigger squad than we have done over the past couple of years and whilst that will leave me with some really big selection headaches, I know some of the lads will need game time when we can’t give it to them.
“There are off-the-field benefits too as we can help raise the profile of a forward-thinking club that, like us, is growing the game outside the heartlands. Wests can also help raise our profile in a huge sports market like London.
“Since I took this job I’ve been really keen to swap ideas with fellow coaches, and after speaking with Kimbo (Kim Parkinson, West Warriors head coach), I know this partnership will continue to grow and foster my relationship with my peers.”
Meanwhile, Parkinson, who is one of the Warriors’ founders, added: “By having an affiliation with Cornwall we can then provide a direct pathway for our players to League One.
“We can then encourage players who contact our club seeking to play a higher level of rugby league to contact Cornwall. This gives the player a chance to fulfil their goals as well as help Cornwall to continue to grow, and become even more successful.
“As affiliates we can also identify local home-grown talent in the London leagues who we believe could have the potential to be great additions to the Cornwall squad, and we can relay that information directly to the club.
“I also believe a partnership between the two clubs would give both more positive exposure and benefits.”