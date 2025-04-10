ROB Baxter’s forward-thinking plans at Exeter Chiefs have continued with yet another new face added to the playing ranks ahead of next season.
Having already recruited Tom Hooper, Joseph Dweba, Julian Heaven and Stephen Varney from overseas, the Chiefs’ Director of Rugby has opted for a target much closer to home with the capture of Charlie Chapman from Gallagher Premiership rivals Gloucester Rugby.
The 26-year-old scrum-half will make the move to Sandy Park having made more than 100 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, whom he has been with since signing his first professional contract at the age of 17.
Capped at Under-20s level with Scotland, the talented back is someone Baxter says he has monitored closely ahead of making his move.
“Charlie is someone we’ve looked at closely,” said Baxter. “He’s got great physical attributes - great pace, very high fitness - so we think he could be very good at adding tempo and speed to what we’re wanting to do and how we want to play in attack.
“He’s a guy with great character, so we’re really looking forward to working with him.”
Having started his career in the junior ranks at Matson RFC, Chapman then advanced onto Gloucester’s academy. Having spent a spell on dual-registered terms with Championship outfit Hartpury, he made his first team debut for Gloucester in 2018.
Naturally, Chapman is looking forward to his new challenge, saying: “I’m extremely pleased to be joining the Chiefs. They are a team with a rich history of success and they have an extremely passionate fan-base, I can’t wait to be part of it.”
Meanwhile, back-row forward Emily Robinson has agreed a new contract with the Exeter Chiefs Women.
The 24-year-old joined from Harlequins last summer, along with youngster sister Flo, and has since gone on to make 12 appearances in the PWR, scoring one try.
Interim head coach, Steve Salvin, said: “Robbo has been a real asset since she arrived. Not only is she and excellent operator in the set-piece and the loose, she’s also had an immensely positive impact on the players around her.
“Even when she was injured, she was always finding ways to support the team and just leads by example ever day whether in a game, in training or carrying out other club duties. We’re delighted she is staying with us.”