EXETER Chiefs Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, has warned his side to expect a ‘huge challenge’ when Bordeaux-Begles visit Sandy Park tomorrow in their latest Investec Champions Cup fixture (3.15pm).
After successive European losses to the Sharks (39-21) and Toulouse (64-21), the task gets no easier for the Chiefs, who have spent this week readying themselves for the Frenchmen, who currently sit top of the pile in the Top 14.
Baxter acknowledges the challenge that awaits his side, but insists an occasion such as this weekend will provide valuable knowledge and experience for his young side, who started the New Year with defeat at Leicester Tigers last weekend.
“This weekend is a huge challenge,” said Baxter. “They’re a very good side, doing incredibly well within their league and within this competition. We know it’ll be a challenge for us, but you get in the Champions Cup for a reason.
“We’ve always really enjoyed being in this competition, being in big games like this because they’re an important part of your development as a player, as a team and as a club.
“When you’re in European competition, getting points from every encounter is pretty vital. Unfortunately, we failed to do that in our first two games, so there’s a bit of pressure on us now to try to achieve something.
“We’ll be going flat out this weekend and we’ll probably be able to assess where we stand after this game as regards to what we can do within the group.
“All I can say is that we’re going to go after it, we’re going to try to play, score some points, and see if we can challenge Bordeaux to get them into the type of game we want to player, rather than the type of game they’ll want to play.”
Earlier this week, Baxter confirmed that both prop Ehren Painter and winger Olly Woodburn are set for long spells on the sidelines after sustaining serious ACL injuries, whilst England international Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is also out as they wait to decide what to do about his dislocated shoulder.
A broken hand to full-back Josh Hodge, sustained in the defeat at Leicester, means Baxter is forced to change his back division with Paul Brown-Bampoe recalled from his loan spell at Plymouth Albion to take his place on the wing. Tom Wyatt switches to full-back in the absence of Hodge.
In the pack, New Zealander Josh Iosefa-Scott gets the not at tight-head in place of Marcus Street, while on the bench, Max Norey, Jimmy Roots and Christ Tshiunza also return to the match-day squad.
EXETER CHIEFS: Tom Wyatt; Ben Hammersley, Zack Wimbush, Tamati Tua, Paul Brown-Bampoe; Henry Slade, Stu Townsend; Scott Sio, Dan Frost, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Franco Molina; Ethan Roots, Jacques Vermeulen, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Max Norey, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Jimmy Roots, Rus Tuima, Christ Tshiunza, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Will Rigg.