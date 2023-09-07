YOUNG hooker Oli Burrows, who is a former Wales under-18 and under-20 player, has arrived at the Mennaye Field on loan from Exeter Chiefs, writes Phil Westren.
Neath-born, the 21-year-old played his early rugby for Neath Athletic, and educated at Millfield School, it was during his time there he was a member of the Ospreys Academy.
He arrived at Sandy Park in 2020 and has also attended Exeter University.
Pirates' joint head coach Alan Paver commented: "We are pleased to welcome Oli, who has also spent a little time at Taunton, because we at present really need a young, aspiring hooker.
“Ambitious, he has clearly been identified by Exeter Chiefs to be a man of the future, so having him on board is a good arrangement for a gifted and developing young player – and for us.”