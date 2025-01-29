EXETER’S Dafydd Jenkins is one of 11 changes Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made to the side that lost 45-12 to South Africa in the Autumn Nations Series.
The Chiefs skipper will start in the second-row alongside Will Rowlands for Wales’ opening Guinness Six Nations Championship clash with France in Paris.
However, club-mate Christ Tshiunza has not made the match-day squad having trained this week up at their base in Cardiff.
Jenkins, who was captain for last year’s tournament, will win his 20th Test cap for his country.
“I’m excited, the boys have been good,” said Gatland, who will be looking to put an end to a record 12 straight Test losses in the French capital. “Ironically, I think there is more pressure on them because of the expectation from their fans. They expect them to go out there, throw the ball around, score tries and entertain everyone.
“From my point of view, sometimes teams can go and overplay, particularly early on, try things and make mistakes and this gives you opportunities.
“We look back at last year ad we were in front for 60 odd minutes and then their bench came on and had a massive impact in the last 15 minutes of the game, that’s why we’ve tried to get the balance right with some of that experience of our players on the bench.
“I think our lads are well aware of the task. We want to go out there, play some good rugby and do some things that potentially France aren’t going to expect us to do.”
Wales team to face France: Liam Williams; Tom Rogers, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Ben Thomas, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Evan Lloyd, Henry Thomas; Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins; James Botham, Jac Morgan (capt), Aaron Wainwright. Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Dan Edwards, Blair Murray.