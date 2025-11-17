CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle felt his side put in a ‘well-rounded performance’ as they moved up to fourth in the Champ Rugby table on Saturday with a 52-0 home victory over struggling Cambridge.
While the Mennaye Field-based outfit started as firm favourites against a side that had lost all four of their games, eight tries – four in each half – ensured they head into their week off just four points behind Worcester Warriors in second.
Winger Matty Ward led the way with a hat-trick to follow up his brace at Nottingham, while Dan Hiscocks, Ben Cambriani, Harry Yates, Iwan Price-Thomas and debutant Zack Wimbush, who is on loan from the Exeter Chiefs, also crossed as Louie Sinclair added six conversions.
Commenting at the end of the game, Cattle said: “Cambridge have been a bit up and down this season, but we rightly respected them.
“Despite not being accurate in the opening minutes, we started off with the right energy and showing maturity, then proceeded to carry out the game-plan well, including getting a lot of joy out of the 13 channel.
“I thought we looked solid in defence, took our chances, and in general it was a well-rounded performance. We also feel we are on the right track, although there is still growth to achieve in certain areas and especially around the set piece.
“We had several changes and when you suddenly get a lot it usually leads to a messy performance, but that wasn’t the case today. Matty Ward had a fine game, as did others, and we now have healthy competition for places, so long may that continue.”
The Pirates are next in action on Saturday, November 29 (2.30pm) when they welcome a Richmond side who sit tenth in the 14-team division having won three and lost four of their seven outings.
