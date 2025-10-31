FRESH from a morale-boosting first victory of the season in the Championship, the Cornish Pirates are hoping a return to home waters tomorrow (2.30pm) will enable them to maintain their winning formula moving forward.
Having struggled to hit form in the opening weeks of the new campaign, the Pirates used their trip to the nation’s capital as the ideal opportunity to secure a 38-10 success.
Now, joint head coach Gavin Cattle is calling for more of the same against the division’s surprise package so far, Caldy, who sit second in the standings having yet to taste defeat in the opening four rounds.
Only Ealing Trailfinders are above them currently – that on points difference – so it will be no easy ride for Cattle and is men.
“For us, we pride ourselves playing at home, so we need to get that back on track as it is very important to us,” said Cattle. “We have been focusing on a few areas of our game, but more so the energy, the physicality and again getting used to those trips on the road. Against London Scottish it seemed like progress has been made and the result was a deserved reward for everybody.
“Looking at Caldy’s performances, character is one thing they have got in spades. They have a couple of half-backs who have sharpened their attack, pace on the wings, plus experience and a decent pack. The pressure is off them as a part-time team and they are indeed the surprise package thus far. That mentality makes them tricky customers, but it should make great viewing.”
Despite their victory at Scottish, there are a few changes to the Pirates’ starting XV this weekend. Matty Ward and Alessandro Heaney make their first league starts at wing and prop, Sol Moody is in at hooker, while Milo Hallam slots in on the blindside flank.
On the bench, Matt Pritchard is looking to earn his first start of the season, while Barnaby Elderkin could make his league debut if called upon.
Whoever features, however, Cattle is crystal clear about what he wants to see from his side. He added: “We need to bring intensity, physicality and focus from the first whistle. Playing at home gives us a chance to set the tone, and after last weekend, the squad is buzzing and ready to build on that momentum.”
Cornish Pirates: Iwan Price-Thomas; Matty Ward, Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Ben Cambriani; Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks (capt); Alessandro Heaney, Sol Moody, Alfie Petch; Alfie Bell, Josh King; Milo Hallam, Jack Forsythe, Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: Matt Pritchard, Billy Young, James French, Luke Ratcliff, Barnaby Elderkin, Will Rigelsford, Louie Sinclair, Harry Yates.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.