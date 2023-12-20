CORNWALL RLFC's Errol Carter has signed a new contract, keeping him at the Memorial Ground for the 2024 Betfred League One season, writes Gareth Davies.
The 27-year-old made 13 appearances in 2023 across all competitions, after joining the Choughs from former divisional rivals London Skolars.
Carter, who was born in Southampton and has gained full international honours with Turkey, scored two tries last year – both in the same game against his former capital employers, in a match that saw Cornwall win at home for the first time in the club’s history.
Along with the Skolars, Carter has also played in the third tier for Gloucestershire All Golds, Oxford and Coventry Bears (now Midlands Hurricanes).
“Last year was good for me personally,” he told cornwall rlfc.co.uk. “It was great to be back in a team environment and one that gelled as the season went on.
"Both on and off the pitch we were a tight-knit group and the squad created one of the best environments I have known whilst playing rugby league professionally.
“We certainly progressed from year one and I think we finished the season as one of the form teams in the competition. We won five games and I think there were a couple of others where we just slipped away for moments and that cost us.
“If we can cut out those parts of games that cost us, we can improve again and I know we have the makings of a good squad in place already. Competition for places is a good thing and my pre-season is going well.
“Come the first game that we play in the Challenge Cup, I’m certain that the coach will have some difficult decisions to make from a selection point of view.”
Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott added: “Errol gives us options all across the back division and he played in both the centre and on the wing last season.
“You could see when he had opportunities close to the opposition line he was a threat. He also stood up for us defensively when we needed him and, like many others, Errol was exceptional when we defeated Rochdale on the final day.”