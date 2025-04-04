LAUNCESTON round off their Regional One South West campaign tomorrow when they visit title-chasing Brixham (2.30pm).
The All Blacks head to the English Riviera looking to end a seven-match losing run which has seen them slip from promotion contenders to now having to win to even have a chance of finishing fourth.
Cornish rivals St Austell are three points ahead in the race for fourth, although the Saints have an even tougher task when they visit leaders Barnstaple who know a victory will secure a return to National League rugby after two seasons of trying.
Launceston were thrashed 66-26 by Barum 13 days ago, and with Brixham having a fearsome attack themselves, the All Blacks will have to be at their best.
They did beat the Fishermen on the opening day, but their recent record at Astley Park is far from ideal, having not won there since they started playing each other pre-COVID.
For the trip, Launceston are once again without a number of key players, particularly in the pack.
While the front row of Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut and Charlie Hawken is at full strength, usual prop Oli Martin has to play in the second row alongside ever-present Dan Goldsmith due to Leion Cole, Alex Bartlett (holiday) and Tom Bottoms (injured) all out of action.
The back-row has a different look to it with Dom Ellery and Pete Bebbington starting alongside another ever-present, Number 8, Brandon Rowley.
Skipper Tom Sandercock’s knee injury sustained at St Austell means his season is over, including next weekend’s Papa John Community Cup Regional One Championship clash at Barnstaple, with Jose Luis Juarez once again donning the ten shirt.
In the backs, Callum Smith makes a second start at outside-centre while key backs Ollie Bebbington and Ben Bryant are injured and at university respectively.
The bench is also inexperienced.
Second row Ben Greene could make his first team debut, while back-rower Tyler Westlake and winger Kuda Chisango are also named in the matchday 18.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker, Jamie Chapman, Callum Smith, Cam Fogden, Jose Luis Juarez, George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Dan Goldsmith, Oli Martin, Dom Ellery, Pete Bebbington, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Ben Greene, Tyler Westlake, Kuda Chisango.