REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Launceston 45 Chew Valley 15
LAUNCESTON enjoyed a perfect weekend as not only did they ease to victory over bottom side Chew Valley but are back to within five points of leaders Exmouth after they and Barnstaple were beaten.
The All Blacks were looking to bounce back after two defeats in their last three outings to Sidmouth and St Austell, but after racing into an early lead never looked back against their Somerset opponents.
They led 33-3 at the break and although Chew were much improved after the restart, the damage was done.
Launceston were again without the trio of skipper Tom Sandercock, Lloyd Duke and Jose Luis Juarez, although Sandercock is back in training following his broken finger, while props Mitch Hawken and Charlie Short were both injured.
It meant a late call-up to the starting 15 for Castles captain Ollie Martin alongside Levent Bulut and Alex Bartlett in the front row.
Chew had surprised Sidmouth a week earlier to gain their first victory, but within 30 seconds Brandon Rowley and Cam Fogden powered through some tackles to put Ollie Bebbington away for his first score of the day.
George Hillson added the conversion (7-0).
Chew struck back with a penalty on five minutes, but every time the hosts attacked they looked like scoring.
Catch and drive tries from skipper Brandon Rowley and Bulut made it 19-3 before further pressure ended with Hillson sending out a long pass to Bebbington for his second.
The final try of the opening 40 came via a pushover scrum which resulted in number eight Rowley’s second of the afternoon.
Launceston’s first half performance was typified by man of the match Tom Bottoms winning everything in the air.
The challenge was to do the same again, but they started slowly and soon saw fly-half James Tucker yellow-carded.
Chew replied with a couple of tries to make it 33-15 and raise hopes of a bonus point.
However, a slight tweak to the gameplan and some probing kicks put the pressure back on.
Two scores, by the ubiquitous Cam Fogden pushed CABs to 45-15 ahead, and despite some late pushes, they couldn't get over the 50 mark.
Chew need to take a fair bit of credit, in the second half, their defence was very connected and they didn't miss many tackles.
But with news coming in from elsewhere, Launceston are now right back in the title race.
Leaders Exmouth, who the All Blacks visit on Saturday, were beaten 19-15 at Royal Wootton Bassett, while Barnstaple’s long unbeaten home record was ended by the other side in the race for the title, Brixham.
The Fishermen won 18-17 in North Devon against a Chiefs side that hadn’t lost at Pottington Road since being relegated before the start of last season.
As things stand, Exmouth remain top on 46 points with Barnstaple two behind.
Brixham who are a point ahead of Launceston, are four behind the Cockles going into Saturday’s huge clash.
LAUNCESTON: Ben Bryant, Zerran Hammond, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, James Tucker, George Hillson; Ollie Martin, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Dan Goldsmith, Leion Cole, Tom Bottoms, Pete Bebbington, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Seb Cox, Dom Ellery, Dan Pearce.
Tries: Bebbington (2), Rowley (2), Bulut, Fogden (2); Convs: Hillson (5); Pens: N/A.
Launceston man of the match: Tom Bottoms.