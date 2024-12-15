By Paul Hayes at Tregorrick Park
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
St Austell 14 Lydney 3
ST AUSTELL notched up an important victory over the team immediately above them in the table to maintain their hold on sixth spot.
The home side never really looked like losing the game once they got their noses in front on 15 minutes. The Saints were leading 14-3 at the interval after a breathless and enthralling first half, and although the second 40 was anything but, four points stayed in the Duchy.
Lydney started well and eventually settled for a penalty from fly-half Jake Hanley on five minutes to put them in front.
The Saints started to wrestle back control of the game and good work by lock Tom Daniel set George Tregilgas on his way. The winger dotted down but a stray foot in touch meant the try was chalked off.
Soon after, a St Austell catch and drive was held up just short of the line before hooker Peter Harris picked up and drove forward. The ball was recycled quickly allowing fly-half Matt Shepherd to slice through a stretched defence to score and then convert his own try (7-3).
The Cornishmen continued to build and a sublime chip kick from Sam Parsons wrong-footed Lydney’s rush defence. Tregilgas showed his own footballing skills with a Messi-esque touch to control the ball with his right foot before touching down to make it 14-3 after 22 minutes.
The search for a third try was met with by some resilient defending from Lydney with clear cut opportunities becoming scarce. The visitors finished the half just as they had started, but found the Saints equally Scrooge-like in their own defensive duties.
There was excited chatter amongst the festive crowd during the interval as they reflected on a fascinating contest so far and looked forward to the restart with eager anticipation.
Unfortunately, much like a Christmas pudding after a big main course, the second half turned into a stodgy affair.
Both sides remained strong in defence and although the home side dominated territorially, they simply could not find that final telling pass to break through the wall of black shirts.
Lydney rarely troubled the Saints’ 22 and were limited to a couple of breakaways that were quickly snaffled by the home defence.
The best opportunities for the Saints fell during an intensive five-minute spell when they were twice held up on the line.
A pushover try looked the likely outcome as the Saints pack surged forward from five metres out, only to be denied when a penalty was awarded to the visitors.
Not for the first time the home side were left feeling frustrated that their dominance at the scrum was not being rewarded. The stalemate continued and the final whistle brought a scoreless second period to an end, confirming a comfortable home 14-3 win.
Saturday sees the Saints face a tough away trip to Brixham for the final game of the year (2.30pm).
ST AUSTELL: Archie Bees, Jamie Stanlake, Ben Plummer (co-capt), Sam Parsons, George Tregilgas, Matt Shepherd, Dan Tyrrell; Peter Rowe, Peter Harris, Matt Boothby, Tom Daniel, Mark Vian (co-capt), Rory Jago, Kaydan Michael, Adam Powell. Replacements: Ben Woodmansey, Freddie Rolls, Pete Tuckley.
Tries: Shepherd, Tregilgas; Convs: Shepherd (2); Pens: N/A.
Saints’ man of the match: Ben Plummer.