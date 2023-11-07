"I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience although playing footy in different weather and on muddy pitches isn’t something I had encountered before. But that’s all part of playing over here and overall, I look back and think that my first season from a personal point of view was sweet. “It was nice to get all the personal accolades for the tries I scored but I know I can kick on in 2024 and that will help the team get better too. I’m not fussed which position I play because I enjoy it wherever I’m selected and with that place on the field comes roles and responsibilities. “We improved massively from the first season the club played in the English comp and if we focus on ourselves to do better, we will make big improvements again in 2024.” Cornwall head coach Mike Abbot commented: “As far as debut seasons go, Cam’s was pretty special. We knew what he was capable of from looking at his highlights reel and he did not disappoint. “Given the spectacular nature of his tries, we knew it would be tough to keep hold of him for another season, but I think Cam’s commitment to Cornwall and our progression as a club, demonstrates we are really moving forward.”