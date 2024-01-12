CORNISH Pirates have signed Doug Bridge on loan from Championship rivals Ealing Trailfinders, writes Phil Westren.
The 23-year-old is a versatile performer who can play in either the back or second row.
Prior to joining the Trailfinders, the former England Students international played BUCS Super Rugby for Loughborough, besides having a loan spell at Leicester Tigers. He has also spent loan time at London Scottish.
Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver commented: “We are aware that the Trailfinders think very highly of Doug, and they are investing in him for the future.
"He is a big and powerful young man whose preferred position is in the back row, but he can also slot into the second row if needed.
"Importantly, they want to put him in a good environment as enjoyed by a small number of other Ealing squad members presently on loan to us this season, who have settled in very well.
"With his aim one to challenge hard for a starting spot, it’s a good fit for them and a good fit for us, and touch wood we shouldn’t have to wait too long before he is seen.”