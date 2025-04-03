ROB Baxter has again gone ‘Down Under’ as his recruitment drive for next season today intensified with the signing of Australian Julian Heaven.
The 24-year-old hooker has agreed to join the Exeter Chiefs from Super Rugby’s New South Wales Waratahs.
He is the second Aussie recruited by the Chiefs’ Director of Rugby, who back in January confirmed the arrival of Wallabies back-rower Tom Hooper.
Heaven – who also had a spell in France with Lyon – is the second hooker to be added to the playing roster, joining South African international Joseph Dweba. Together, they will help fill the voids left by Dan Frost, who is joining Bath, and Jack Innard, who is off to Gloucester.
Doubts still remain over long-serving club captain Jack Yeandle, 36, who is in talks about a new deal at Sandy Park, but so far terms have not been agreed upon.
“Julian is a really exciting young hooker with a very interesting story around how hard he’s worked to get the opportunities he’s had,” said Baxter. “He’s travelled to France to try to get experience there and he’s ended up fighting his way into getting some decent recognition with the Waratahs.
“He’s someone who will definitely add to what we’re trying to achieve here. We’re really excited to have him coming over here. He wants to win things, he wants to go well. His story has already proven he’s prepared to take the tough route to get to where he’s been, so that really impresses me. I can only see bright things for him in the future.”
A product of St Joseph’s College, it hasn't been a traditional journey to the topflight of rugby for Heaven. The hooker spent the early stages of his rugby career in the Waratahs Academy before deciding to adapt and broaden his game with a move to France to be part of the Lyon Academy.
Returning to Australia in 2022, he plied his trade with Shute Shield side, Eastern Suburbs, to prove himself to the higher echelons. An opportunity came calling in 2024 when the Waratahs were dealt a number of injury blows and the young hooker seized his chance with both hands.
Heaven himself cannot wait to get his first taste of English rugby, adding: “I’m thrilled to be joining Exeter Chiefs. It is a historic club in a city that loves its rugby. The team’s culture and playing style really stood out to me and I believe I can contribute to its success.
“After speaking with the coaches and seeing the passion of the fans, it felt like the perfect place to take the next step in my career. I can’t wait to get started and give everything for the club.”