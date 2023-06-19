CORNWALL RLFC delivered yet another encouraging showing against a Betfred League One promotion contender, but a combination of injury, enforced errors and a curious refereeing call saw Mike Abbott’s men succumb to Hunslet 36-6, writes Gareth Davies.
In a bruising encounter against the promotion-chasing Parksiders, the away team found themselves very much in the game during its early stages.
No quarter was given by either side as converted tries were traded before one-time Cornwall loanee Joe Burton nudged Hunslet ahead after 27 minutes.
The hosts, who strengthened their already powerful squad with two loan signings from Championship side Bradford pre-match, saw Miles Lawford, one of those temporary recruits, put Alan Kilshaw’s charges in a strong position with a third converted try six minutes later.
Cornwall’s hopes then took a turn for the worse when captain Liam Whitton was sent to sinbin by merry whistle blower Andrew Sweet for a professional foul.
Down a man, Cornwall conceded again just after the interval and two further scores in the final 15 minutes meant the two competition points would be staying in South Leeds.
But Cornwall never raised the white flag and finished the game well.
It appeared that the visitors had grabbed a second try in the final 60 seconds but referee Sweet decided to not award Luke Collins’ effort because of a melee after the ball had been touched down. Hooker Collins, who was outstanding throughout for the Choughs, was left with a bloodied face after the incident which saw home interchange Lewis Wray appear to throw a punch.
However, the referee, who was excellently placed for the incident, which took place under the sticks, didn’t award the try initially and after consulting with his flag waver Will Gilder, who himself didn’t have a clear view of proceedings, then awarded a penalty to Hunslet.