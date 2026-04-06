SALTASH have three games to save themselves in their first season back in Counties One Western West, starting with tomorrow’s trip to Truro (3pm).
The Ashes head to St Clements Hill two points behind third bottom Plymstock Oaks and level with Penryn who also have a game in-hand.
To make matters even more interesting, Saltash host Penryn next weekend (April 18) before a final day showdown a week later against Newton Abbot who aren’t out of the woods yet themselves.
The Ashes kept themselves in contention with an impressive 39-24 success over Redruth Seconds last time out and know that if they can pick up some reward in the Duchy’s capital, they can look to exploit home advantage at OMG Moorlands Lane in the final two fixtures.
They name close to full-strength side although Lewis Wells and Axel Nicks are missing. Prop Liall Honey makes a welcome return from injury, while key backs Will Morton and Ryan Cruickshanks are both named in the starting XV.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks; Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Todd Crofts, Jay Moriarty (capt); Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Fin Jones, Liall Honey; James Sutton, Thomas Hoban; Lewis Woolaway, Phil Eatwell, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Laurie Thomson, Ethan Stone.
Liskeard-Looe narrowly missed out on a place in the Cornwall Clubs Cup final on Wednesday night at Bude - going down 18-16 - and the mid-table Lions get a swift opportunity to get back on the horse when they make the short trip to Bodmin (2.30pm).
While the hosts are winless and have struggled with availability all season, they have got better numbers out in recent weeks and would love nothing more than to pull off a big shock at Clifden Park.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Kieran Underhill; Billy Edwards, Charlie Harvey, Callum Beaver, Josh Husband; Mike McCarthy, Jay Mason; Mike Mander, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton; Billy Warner, Jason Flitcroft; Andy Rowe, Ollie Dunn, Adam Dack. Replacements: Mike Prowse, Stewart Patten, Jack Badnall, Sean Simmons.
In the bottom division, Saltash Seconds visit champions St Agnes in Counties Three Cornwall with a 3pm kick-off.
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