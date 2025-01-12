By Rod Davies
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Perranporth 15 Saltash 26
THE Ashes avoided a major upset as they fought back from 15-0 down to beat Perranporth and maintain their unbeaten record.
Perranporth started the game strongly and took the lead with a try on the right wing after six minutes following a break from their own half and continued to exert sustained pressure upon their visitors.
This was rewarded on the half hour with another try after good handling and strong running (10-0). Saltash were unable to mount any sort of attack and found themselves reduced to 14 following a yellow card after 37 minutes. Just before the break their defence was again breached as the Brewers deservedly led 15-0.
At the interval the Saltash team talk resulted in a positive response as they attacked strongly and Danny Snook broke through after 50 minutes and touched down for scrum-half Jack Pritchard to convert and set up an exciting half hour.
The Ashes continued to increase their influence on the game and were rewarded when flanker Phil Eatwell slipped through for a try that was converted by Pritchard to close the home lead to one point with 15 minutes to play.
The Ashes eventually went in front seven minutes later with hooker Rob Walsh breaking down the left wing for a brilliant individual effort which was again converted by Pritchard with a great kick (15-21).
Prop Liall Honey sealed the five-point victory with their fourth try of the game in the final seconds. This was a very hard earned win against a resolute Perranporth side that came close to causing a surprise result.
Saltash after a poor first opening half fought back with much spirit and determination to retain their unbeaten league record.
Perranporth’s tries came via winger Charlie Orgill (2) and full-back Kai Sale.