By Nick Rich
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Saltash 93 Falmouth 0
THE Ashes continued where they left off in 2024 with a resounding victory over an Eagles side that kept playing in the face of an efficient Saltash defence.
The home side were on the board in the seventh minute after centre Danny Snook went over for a try which was converted by scrum-half Jack Pritchard.
The procession of scores ramped up in the 11th minute when wing Will Morton scored two unconverted tries, closely followed by a second for Snook and lock Charlie Knight and an additional conversion from Pritchard for a 31-0 lead after 20 minutes.
In the second quarter, Snook grabbed his third coupled to two Ryan Rayner tries and a further Pritchard conversion for a half-time score of 48-0.
With cold, wet conditions taking their toll on both teams as well as a dwindling crowd, the second period was less clinical from the home side as they emptied their bench.
The first try came through Snook followed by Morton, who looked hungry throughout. Pritchard converted both to move the score on at 62-0.
The remaining scorers were replacement back rower Fred Dover, Snook for his fifth score of a productive afternoon, centre Sam Snell, after a break from flanker Fin Jones and Rayner.
Pritchard completed the route with two further conversions.
At the same time, This Ellis Cup tie took place at a cold and wet Sandy Park with visiting Saltash winning through to the next round thanks to a 24-14 success.
The Ashes scored tries through lock Aiden Marshall, scrum-half Ross Martin, flanker Steve Hillman and Oli Smith, with fly-half Nick Blake converting twice.
Both sides are due to be in action this weekend as the firsts visit fourth-placed Perranporth, while the seconds have the afternoon off from Counties Three Cornwall action.