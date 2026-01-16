SALTASH slipped six points behind third from last Plymstock Oaks last Saturday and face a tough test tomorrow when they welcome in-form Kingsbridge to OMG Moorlands Lane.
The Ashes visited St Ives last weekend looking to build on their excellent victory at bottom side Plymstock before Christmas, but despite a promising first half-hour at Alexandra Road, the hosts ran out 24-0 winners with a brace of tries coming in each half.
Head coach Steve Down and the selectors have made some alterations in both personnel and position.
While the front row stays the same, James Sutton has failed to recover from injury which means Charlie Knight moves into the second-row in the absence of Lewis Woolaway.
player/coach Lewis Wells starts at No.8 with Laurie Thomson coming in at blindside-flanker.
Skipper Jay Moriarty is fit again and starts on the left-wing, while Todd Crofts is rewarded for his solid display last weekend after being brought on early, as he lines up at inside-centre next to Greg Eatwell.
Full-back Ryan Cruickshanks is still missing, while back-row forward Steve Hillman joins fellow veteran Simon Nance amongst the replacements which also includes Scott Williams.
Kingsbridge make the relatively short trip over the border having risen to third in recent weeks and eased past Penryn 31-12 last Saturday to make it five wins on the bounce.
Saltash Seconds are also in league action in Counties Three Cornwall as they make the long trip down to Camborne School of Mines. Kick-off is also at 2.30pm.
SALTASH v Kingsbridge: Billy Dover; Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Todd Crofts, Jay Moriarty (capt); Dylan Davies, Jack Pritchard; Ryan Simmons, Axel Nicks, Liall Honey; Charlie Knight, Tom Hoban; Laurie Thomson, Phil Eatwell, Lewis Wells. Replacements: Simon Nance, Steve Hillman, Scott Williams.
SALTASH SECONDS at Camborne School of Mines: Ben Lawley; Tom Knight, Pete Britland, Dev Marshall, Oli Smith; Ollie Crawford, Seth Jones; Ewan McLean (capt), Steve Kelly, Colm Rich; Ryan Thomas, Aiden Marshall; Richard Dakin, Jay Congdon, Ethan Stone. Replacements: Ben Simmons, Ross Martin, Luke Congdon.
