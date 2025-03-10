By Nick Rich
COUNTIES THREE CORNWALL
Launceston Castles 14 Saltash Seconds 41
The Ashes made the trip to Launceston to take on Counties Three Cornwall winners Launceston Castles.
Preparations were disrupted however with illness and injury for both potential fly-halves, so a re-jig in personnel was required, but despite that, the Ashes put in a tidy performance.
The Ashes were on the board after just six minutes with a tidy move deep into the Launceston half putting hooker Jacob Harvey into space to score for a 5-0 lead.
The hosts came back well and scored a converted try to take the lead (7-5).
The home lead didn't last long and Ashes centre Scott Williams marked his return to the club with a try of his own to lead 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Another returning Ashes player from injury, lock Lewis Woolaway, put in a speculative kick from his own half to earn a line-out from a 50/22, and after taking it quickly, Laurie Thomson dotted the ball down for fellow Colt Tom Knight to convert for a 17-7 lead.
Launceston came back late in the half with a converted try of their own and were just three points down at the break at 14-17.
Into the second half and a degree of control for the visitors saw them score through Jay Moriarty out on the right, for Knight to convert.
With changes coming for the last quarter, prop Colm Rich came back on and sured up the front row.
From a scrum in the centre of the field, makeshift fly-half Lewis Wells fended off several defenders to score a try and centre Williams also went over for his second.
At the death a well-worked backs move put Knight clear in the right to score, which he converted to finish the score at 41-14.