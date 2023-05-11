CORNWALL RLFC head coach Mike Abbott has named his 21-man squad for Saturday’s Betfred League One clash against Hunslet.
The Mem chief makes two changes from the squad which travelled to Oldham last time out.
Prop Leo Tennison has returned to parent club Hull Kingston Rovers after a short, but impressive loan spell.
His place is taken in the squad by Jermarie Chatham, who returns to the fray after missing both the Oldham trip and April’s visit to league leaders Dewsbury Rams. Louis Singleton drops out with Nick Slaney taking the hooker’s squad spot.
There is still no place in the side for George Mitchell, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury picked up in training.
But in better injury news for the Choughs, Brad Howe is fully fit again after picking up a hand injury last month. The former Redruth rugby union man will be pushing for a spot in Abbott’s matchday 18 against the play-off chasing Parksiders.
Cornwall (from): Aaronson, Ashton, Badham, Boase, Bodman, Bolger, Boots, Brown, Carter, Chatham, Collins, Cullen, Dimech, Howe, Lloyd, Nichol, Ray, Rusling, Slaney, Trerise, Whitton.