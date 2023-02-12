Rugby Union results for Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12
Saturday, February 11
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland 32 France 19, Scotland 35 Wales 7.
Championship Cup, Pool Three: Cornish Pirates 52 Caldy 5.
National League Two, West: Luctonians 45 Barnstaple 17, Redruth 26 Exeter University 20.
Regional One South West: Camborne 67 Old Centralians 12, Chew Valley 41 Okehampton 22, Drybrook 21 Weston-super-Mare 20, Exmouth 35 Devonport Services 23, Ivybridge 31 LAUNCESTON 30, Lydney 50 Brixham 33.
Regional Two South West: Sherborne 29 Newton Abbot 12, Sidmouth 58 Bridgwater & Albion 8, St Austell 57 Chard 14, Teignmouth 19 Crediton 41, Truro 27 Wadebridge Camels 32, Wellington 72 North Petherton 27.
Counties One Western West: BUDE 28 Pirates Amateurs 29, Kingsbridge 21 Cullompton 20, Paignton 84 Falmouth 17, Penryn 26 Wiveliscombe 41, Plymstock Albion Oaks 60 Bideford 19, Topsham 32 Tiverton 11.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v Redruth II - home walkover, Helston 25 Veor 22, Illogan Park 10 Hayle 5, Liskeard-Looe 15 Camborne School of Mines 17, Newquay Hornets 24 St Austell II 35, Saltash 10 St Ives 10.
Counties Three Cornwall: Redruth Albany 5 BUDE II 74, Roseland 10 Camborne II 25, St Agnes 12 St Just 22, Wadebridge Camels II 24 Perranporth 60.
Sunday, February 12
Guinness Six Nations: England 31 Italy 14.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Camborne 0 Exeter Athletic Dakota 42, Totnes 15 BUDE 24, Withycombe 0 LAUNCESTON 68.