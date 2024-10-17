South West Peninsula League - Premier West (Tuesday)
Camelford 1 Millbrook 1
Two of the Premier West’s struggling teams put on a rousing show for the small number of people who turned out in wet and windy conditions at Trefrew Park on Tuesday night, writes Kevin Marriott.
That the match ended with honours even seemed fair, given the efforts of both sides in challenging conditions, although both of them could put forward a case for a victory.
Josh Toulson, the versatile Saltash United player making his first appearance for Brook in over a year, fired the visitors ahead in the eighth minute after a goalmouth scramble.
Millbrook went on to dominate the opening half hour and had strong claims for a second goal after 22 minutes when the ball appeared to roll over the goal line.
But the referee waved play on and a linesman was possibly unsighted by the number of players crowding the six yard box.
It proved to be something of a turning point, with Camelford eventually coming out of their shell, and it took an excellent reflex save from keeper Tyler Stone in the 35th minute to prevent an equaliser.
The game, which had already had its feisty moments, boiled over in the 42nd minute when Camels’ Shae Cardiff was adjudged to have used an elbow and was shown a red card.
But the home side were level two minutes into time added on. Millbrook midfield man Luis Hewings, having already been booked, rather harshly, was shown a second yellow as he tripped a Camelford player just inside the penalty area, and Sam Watts coolly converted the resulting spot kick.
With both teams down to 10 men, more goals were expected in the second half but none came, although both sides had good opportunities.
Camelford camped in Millbrook’s half for much of the last 20 minutes but the closest they came to a winner was in the 85th minute when Andy Sleep appeared to have scored a perfectly good goal but was flagged offside.
The Camels player couldn’t contain his anger at the decision and was duly banished to the sin bin, leaving the home side to see out the last few minutes with nine men.
Millbrook had a couple of half chances in time added on to complete a hugely entertaining even of local football.
Camelford: J Colwill, J Smith, B Deignan, A Sleep, S Wade, R Beare, K Dyson, S Watts, A Boxall, S Cardiff, K Nicholas. Subs: O Taylor, M Gusterson, J Insley, S Sanders, R Deignan (gk). Goal: S Watts (penalty, 45+2). Red card: S Cardiff (42). Sin bin: A Sleep (85).
Millbrook: T Stone, R Reynolds, K Dyer, A Beardsmore, J Boyle, J Richards, S Pearson, L Hewings, B Dodds, J Toulson, J Smart. Subs (all used): C Menear, L Wilson, B Smith, W Dawe, A Camara-Balde. Goal: J Toulson (8 minutes). Red card: L Hewings (45+1, second yellow).