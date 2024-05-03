CORNWALL have named their 12-man squad for Sunday’s NCCA T20 double-header with Dorset at Truro (11am and 2.30pm).
Unsurprisingly it is the same 11 that took to the field at St Just last Sunday for the Tamar derby with Devon with the addition of Kian Roberts, son of former Cornwall and Northants star David.
Roberts had to withdraw from the squad before last weekend but comes into the reckoning.
Cornwall won the opener against Devon by three wickets before losing by the same margin in the second outing.
Dorset arrive at Boscawen Park having seen both of their games against Wiltshire rained off, and have Hampshire’s Felix Organ in their squad.
CORNWALL: Alex Blake, Matt Robins, Paul Smith (capt), Will MacVicar, Alex Bone (wkt), Max Tryfonos, Kian Roberts, Billy Taylor, Callum Wilson, Ben Ellis, Adam Snowdon, Ellis Whiteford.