REDRUTH and Penzance are the only two sides to have won both games in the ECB Cornwall Premier League after empathic victories on Saturday.
Redruth made the long trip up the A30 to take on Werrington, and the hosts eased along to 37-0 with Sam Hockin (23) and Ben Smeeth (17) laying the platform. But when Hockin edged off-spinner Ellis Whiteford behind to Peter Howells, the innings exploded.
Ten more runs were added when Sri Lankan Thulina Dilshan holed out for six, and when Smeeth went at 57-3, Whiteford went to work, claiming 5-18 from eight overs as the hosts were dismissed for 91.
With the rain looming, Redruth hit out and openers Toby Whiteford (54no) and Peter Howells (30no) knocked off the runs in just 13.3 overs.
Penzance eased past St Just in the Penwith derby at St Clare.
On a superb batting track, the visitors lost openers Neil Curnow and Gareth May early to Josh Croom (2-27 off 10).
Alex McKenna made 52 from 59 balls and bits and pieces helped them up to 165 all out.
Left-arm spinner Andrew Libby was the pick with 4-35 from ten overs.
It was game on with the home side at 45-2, but an unbeaten 78 from skipper Ben Seabrook got them home with ten overs to spare. German international Dylan Blignaut added 41 in a third wicket stand of 89.
The game of the day was at Wadebridge as the champions beat St Austell off the final ball.
St Austell were in a good position at 117-2 with brothers Mike and Alex Bone in the runs with 60 and 32 respectively.
But the home spinners fought back as the two Matts – Robins and Lawrence – shared seven wickets.
Robins claimed 3-27 from ten overs with Lawrence taking 4-27 from his allocation.
Wadebridge were soon in trouble at 50-4 thanks to opening bowlers Liam Watson (2-36 off 10) and Adam Snowdon (2-21 off 10).
Tom McLachlan (29) and skipper James Turpin (37) patiently rebuilt the innings with a stand of 72 before both departed within the space of two runs of each other.
However it was Kelvin Snell that proved the hero.
First he added 21 with Fred Wilkinson, but then Wilkinson, Charlie Hawken and Matt Lawrence all departed.
Snell and last man Elliot Dunnett needed nine off the final over bowled by skipper Gary Bone, but a hat-trick of twos and singles got the job done, two coming off the final ball to Snell who finished on 26 not out.
Helston got their first win with a resounding success at Camborne.
The visitors batted first and got off to a fine start with Billy Taylor and Mark Jenkin adding 89.
They fell within the space of a run before Dan Jenkin was stumped off Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy for three (93-3).
South African overseas Lance Alberts then launched a super counter-attack with 75 from 71 balls, and with Steve Jenkin (32) and Gavin Tregenza (33no) adding late impetus, they finished on 262-7.
Dan Stephens (2-33) and Goldsworthy (1-33) were the pick of the bowlers.
In reply, openers Josh Fontana and Goldsworthy added 30, but the wheels fell off once Fontana departed to Ryan Tonkin (3-31 off 10).
Goldsworthy carried his bat for an unbeaten 57, but new signings Tonkin and Charlie Hearn (2-23 off 6) shared five wickets to go alongside a five-fer for club chairman Bradley Bury (5-31 off 9.5).
Callington and Truro saw their clash was abandoned after 34 overs with the city club 139-3.
Jaco Van Greunen was 55 not out with former Pakistan international Amir Yamin looking ominous on 25.
Skipper Graham Wagg took 2-29 from nine overs.