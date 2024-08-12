ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Callington v St Just
CALLINGTON’S title hopes took a huge blow on Saturday as the rain shifted the balance further in Penzance’s favour.
While Cally saw their home clash with St Just abandoned shortly after 5.30pm, Penzance managed to secure an eight-wicket victory at Wadebridge to go 18 points clear with only four games remaining.
Cally’s bowlers were well on top against their West Cornwall visitors as Ben Ellis’ 4-34 saw St Just slip to 55-5 before the rain set in.
Werrington v St Austell
WERRINGTON suffered a second narrow defeat of the season to St Austell as the visitors cemented third at Ladycross.
The Saints reached 56-0 at Ladycross thanks to twenties from Dan Jarman (20) and Connor Cooke (24) before both fell in the 13th over to George Rickard (2-25).
St Austell never fully pushed on but still managed to reach 193 all out.
Mike Bone and Curtis Dalby dug in before both falling to Ben Smeeth (2-22) which allowed Alex Bone (34) and Gary Bone (28) to take the game on.
Alex was bowled by Mark Taskis via a drag on and Werrington then fought back with Adam Hodgson (3-41) and Taskis (3-37) sharing six wickets.
A half-hour rain delay meant the chase was adjusted to 184 off 45 overs, and St Austell struck twice early.
Adam Snowdon trapped Sam Hockin lbw for a second ball duck, and although John Moon (15) struck three early boundaries, he was soon bowled by a pearler from Snowdon (18-2).
Adam Hodgson and Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan took the score to 52 when Dilshan (21) slapped a delivery from Aussie left-arm spinner Dan Standing to cover, and the same bowler got the big wicket of Hodgson for 17 when Hodgson edged a late cut into the gloves of Alex Bone (74-4).
Mark Gribble came in at five and looked set to guide Werrington to victory.
He scored boundaries all around the ground in his 63 which came off 84 balls as he shared steady stands with Ben Smeeth and Ben Jenkin (16).
Smeeth struck 18 from 48 before finding Liam Watson at cover off Steve Raven, while Jenkin’s 32-ball knock ended when he top-edged a full toss from Standing (3-40) to backward-point (157-6).
Despite losing Smeeth and Jenkin, Werrington required 27 from 21 deliveries with four wickets in-hand.
Skipper Nick Lawson got a four away from his second ball to bring the equation down to 23 from 18.
Five came off the next bowled by Mike Bone, but the 44th over from Snowdon (4-33) proved decisive.
Gribble was adjudged lbw looking to scoop before Lawson was bowled for eight targeting the short boundary.
Fourteen were needed off the last sent down by Bone, and only four came off it as St Austell celebrated a nine-run success.
Reflecting on the game, Lawson felt it was another that got away.
He said: “It was disappointing not to get over the line as that’s twice this season we’ve got ourselves in good positions against St Austell and lost.
“Again the bowlers were outstanding. We bowled well up front without much reward, and for them to be 56-0 and then 193 all out shows how well we did.
“The spin trio (Ben Smeeth, Mark Taskis and Adam Hodgson) bowled well, and although Gribby’s innings was not far off being a perfect one in a chase, it wasn’t to be.
“It’s a tough one to take really but we’ll get ready for Wadebridge at home on Saturday, and we know a couple of wins in the final four games will take us into the top half.”