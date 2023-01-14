LAUNCESTON will look to continue from where they left off last Saturday when they welcome Devonport Services to Polson Bridge this afternoon (2.30pm) in Regional One South West.
The All Blacks prevailed 14-5 against Weston-super-Mare last Saturday to close in on the sides above them, although Okehampton’s dramatic 24-20 success at Devonport at the weekend means they sit just six points of the drop zone.
Such is the competitive nature of the division, just seven points separate Exmouth in seventh and second bottom Okehampton.
Devonport will arrive in North Cornwall looking to secure a league double. When the two sides met in Plymouth in October, the hosts edged home 25-24 in a close contest.
Former home favourites – prop Rikki Bentham and centre Shaun Crawford – are in the visitors’ line-up although Bentham’s front row partner Greg Thomas, who scored in the reverse fixture, is still out with injury.
For the home side, joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren have made three changes.
In the front row, Ethan Pearce Cowley – recently signed on a permanent basis from Plymouth Albion – starts at loosehead-prop in place of Alex Bartlett and is joined by Mitch Hawken and Andy Knight with hooker Levent Bulut forced to settle for a place on the replacements bench having missed last weekend.
Tom Bottoms is rewarded for his impact against Weston-super-Mare with a start at lock alongside Jake Crabb, while the back row of George Bone, Lloyd Duke and Brandon Rowley remains the same.
In the backs, scrum-half Adam Collings is back from skiing and starts with Tom Sandercock moving outside one to fill the ten slot. That means James Tucker – impressive last Saturday – reverts to his usual position at full-back with James Slater dropping out of the squad altogether.
University students Joe Stansfield and Jack Statton are around for another week and line up in midfield with Dan Pearce and Archie Dinnis on the wings.
LAUNCESTON v Devonport Services: James Tucker, Archie Dinnis, Jack Statton, Joe Stansfield, Dan Pearce, Tom Sandercock, Adam Collings; Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Mitch Hawken, Andy Knight, Tom Bottoms, Jake Crabb, George Bone, Lloyd Duke (capt), Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Levent Bulut, Leion Cole.
Counties One Western West
Bude have won their last four outings to give themselves every chance of survival, but now start a run of six away games in their final nine fixtures with a trip to Tiverton later.
The Cornishmen got the new year off to an excellent start with a 29-14 success over a depleted Plymstock, but now start an incredibly difficult run of games, which will see them face the current top five in successive weeks, with a trip to Coronation Field.
However with a nine-point buffer over second bottom Paignton who have also played 13 games, they are right in the mix for survival come March.
Tiverton will be seeking revenge after losing 25-23 in North Cornwall back in October, but have had a mixed time of it so far on home soil, winning four and losing four of their eight games. Away from home they have won at Falmouth, Paignton and Penryn and picked up a losing bonus point in Bude.
Bude will travel confident of at least securing a bonus point, something they are likely to need to do once or twice between now and the season’s end.
They do however, as often is the case, have several alterations from last Saturday.In the pack, lock Freddie Stevenson and flanker Ben Hancock are unavailable and replaced by Shaun Andrew and Chris Hill, while in the backs, centres Ed Hilliam-Cooke and Billy Roberts are also missing with Will Pharo and Jack Horwell coming in. That means Olly Denford moves to inside-centre to partner Patrick Marks who was on the wing last weekend, with Pharo starting at fly-half and Horwell on the left-wing.
BUDE at Tiverton: Luke Wilson, George Hodgson, Patrick Marks, Olly Denford, Jack Horwell, Will Pharo, Olly Mounce; Jason Bolt, Rory Mead, Matt Williams, Shaun Andrew, Will Kingdon, Chris Hill, Finley Fry, Freddie Saxton (capt). Replacements: Fraser Martyn, Jacob Rundle, Harry Dymond.
Counties Two Cornwall
BOTH promotion hopefuls St Ives and Saltash will have to wait at least another week for a game as both were awarded concessions yesterday by Liskeard-Looe and Newquay Hornets respectively.
Saltash are 15 points behind leaders St Ives with two games in-hand with the sides due to meet in East Cornwall on February 11.
Saltash face difficult tests before then however as they are due to travel to Redruth Seconds next weekend before a tough task at Veor to round off the month.
Elsewhere in the division, Bodmin have moved their home game with Illogan Park to Callywith College (3.15pm), as Clifden Park is unplayable.
Going into today, Bodmin were a point ahead of Liskeard – 24 to 23 – having played the same number of games (13) and will fancy their chances of adding to that against an Illogan outfit that are just four points behind.
BODMIN v Illogan Park: Joe Kendall, Tom Day, Charley Parker, Chris Brown, Matthew Hawken, David Brown, CharlieAttwood; Josh Durant, Calum Durant, Jordan Edyvean, Macauley Read, Callum Rowe, Jason Chapman, Ollie Brooks, Lee Taylor. Replacements: TBC.
Counties Three Cornwall
LAUNCESTON Castles eased themselves into 2023 with a 98-0 hammering of bottom side Redruth Albany on Saturday, but they will have an altogether different challenge on their hands this weekend when they visit leaders Perranporth (2.30pm).
Perran and neighbours St Agnes are in a two-way battle for the title with just three points separating them. However the Castles have a strong squad to choose from and are likely to provide a stern test.
They do, however, have to deal without key forwards Ed Dudden and Pete Bebbington, but welcome back James Slater from the first team and Tom Shilling.
Dom Theobald and Billy Martin move from the centres to lock and flanker respectively while Matt Davey comes on to the wing with Mark Knight moving inside to partner Shilling.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES at Perranporth: Mike Reddan, Matt Davey, Mark Knight, Tom Shilling, Ollie Tomkies, James Slater, Corey Sillifant; Walter Tucker, Nathan Ferrett, Simon Burden, Ollie Martin, Dom Theobald (capt), James Norris, Billy Martin, Jack Swain. Replacements: Bill Perry, Ben Greene, Josh Elias, Josh Rowland.
Second bottom Bude Seconds have won just once all season, against Albany, but will back themselves to be more than competitive when Wadebridge Camels Seconds make the 28-mile trip up the A39.
The Camels haven’t played since a 29-10 defeat at St Just on December 17, but have six wins and five defeats from their 11 outings.
Bude competed well at Camborne Seconds before going down 56-10, but on home soil could cause problems.
Coach Ian Wickett has made several alterations both in positions and personnel with Alfie Craddock and Troy Reddicliffe amongst those returning.
BUDE SECONDS v Wadebridge Camels Seconds: Jake Weeks, Steve Eaton, Ben Tharme, Troy Reddicliffe, Michael Jones, Alfie Craddock, Mark Beckly; Andrew Sillifant, Steve Bromwich, Aaron Tharme, Alex Robinson, Nick Waterson, Will Bromell, Jordan Hill, Will Hockridge (capt). Replacements: Steve Gliddon, Bertie Seggons, Darren Pilot, Aaron Ridgeman, Chris Heard.