They do however, as often is the case, have several alterations from last Saturday.In the pack, lock Freddie Stevenson and flanker Ben Hancock are unavailable and replaced by Shaun Andrew and Chris Hill, while in the backs, centres Ed Hilliam-Cooke and Billy Roberts are also missing with Will Pharo and Jack Horwell coming in. That means Olly Denford moves to inside-centre to partner Patrick Marks who was on the wing last weekend, with Pharo starting at fly-half and Horwell on the left-wing.