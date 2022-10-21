Preview of the weekend’s rugby action
LAUNCESTON will look to get their stuttering Regional One South West campaign back on track tomorrow when they welcome fellow strugglers Drybrook to Polson Bridge (3pm).
The Cornishmen have won just one of their opening six fixtures – a 36-22 success over Old Centralians back on September 10 – but have shown signs of improvement in narrow defeats on their travels to Weston-super-Mare and Devonport Services, picking up three bonus points in the process.
Having just played twice on home soil so far and had plenty of injuries and unavailabilities to contend with, the All Blacks have started to show signs of consistency both in terms of performance and personnel, but know a win tomorrow is crucial.
Drybrook make the trip down from Gloucestershire looking to build on their comfortable victory over Okehampton last time out, but have struggled on the road, although they have been to the top three in Chew Valley, Camborne and Brixham.
Both sides will fancy their chances in a fixture which has seen plenty of battles in recent years.
Drybrook won both fixtures on their way to the South West One (West) crown back in 2017/18 in a season where the All Blacks finished third.
The 2019/20 campaign in the South West Premier saw Launceston win at Polson Bridge before the return fixture wasn’t played due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year – the first since COVID – saw the sides both win on home soil.
Launceston joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren make two changes from the matchday 18 at Devonport.
Scrum-half Adam Collings is available after illness and replaces Corey Jenkinson who drops down to the bench, while the versatile Tom Sandercock is back from holiday and starts at full-back with Martin Kneebone switching to outside-centre.
Jack Statton who started in midfield last weekend is at university.
Cornish All Blacks: Tom Sandercock, Archie Dinnis, Martin Kneebone, Ryan Westren, Dan Pearce, James Tucker, Adam Collings; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Andy Knight, Leion Cole, Jake Crabb, George Bone, Lloyd Duke (capt), Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Jack Swain, Corey Jenkinson.
Counties One Western West
BUDE picked up a crucial last-gasp victory at home to Tiverton last weekend to give themselves some breathing space from the bottom two, and are on their travels tomorrow when they head to second-placed Topsham.
The two clubs were both in last year’s Cornwall and Devon League with the Exeter-based outfit finishing as runners-up while Bude were fourth.
Topsham have taken that momentum into the new league, winning five of their opening six games and racking up plenty of points in the process.
Bude have lost key men Angus Hodges and Kyle Speare to Plymouth Albion, and struggled massively with injuries and unavailability, but are starting to gain some consistency.
While an away win would be a massive bonus, they will be confident of picking up at least a bonus point at Bonfire Field.
Bude at Topsham: George Hodgson, Jack Horwell, Will Pharo, Olly Denford, Ed Hilliam-Cooke, Charlie Watton, Ben Westaway; Jason Bolt, Rory Mead, Chris Allin, Shaun Andrew, Will Kingdon, Dec Smale, Finley Fry, Freddie Saxton (capt). Replacements: Fraser Priest, Brad Thomas, Bear Innes.
Counties Two Cornwall
SALTASH have conquered all before them so far with considerable ease, but start a run of fixtures tomorrow which will give a much better idea of whether they will be in the promotion picture come the spring.
The Ashes have racked up over 400 points already in six routine victories, but in a division where St Ives and Veor are also unbeaten, tougher tests lie ahead.
The first of those tomorrow is when Redruth Seconds head to East Cornwall.
Redruth have four wins and two defeats to their name but should provide a real test before clashes with Veor and St Ives which are likely to prove crucial.
Saltash v Redruth 2: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Ryan Simmons, Ben Simmons, Devon Bennett-Murray, Lewis Woolaway, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Axel Nicks, Fin Jones, Thomas Hollyman, Billy Dover.
It’s derby day at Clifden Park tomorrow as Bodmin welcome Liskeard-Looe.
Both sides have nine points from their opening six fixtures with two wins apiece, although Liskeard have had a dreadfully difficult start having faced the top three in Veor, Saltash and St Ives as well as Redruth Seconds who they conceded to.
The two sides last met in the 2018 – a 23-0 victory for Liskeard on their way to the Cornwall One title, although Bodmin may start favourites considering they have home advantage.
Liskeard will aim to bounce back from a 66-0 hammering by St Ives at Lux Park while Bodmin were defeated 43-17 at Illogan Park last weekend.
Bodmin have several injury worries and will name their team in the morning while Liskeard…….
Counties Cornwall Three
LAUNCESTON Castles head to top of the table St Agnes (3pm) looking to bounce back from a poor second half showing against Perranporth.
The Castles led 19-3 one minutes into the second half but conceded five tries thereafter to fall to a second defeat of the season.
From last weekend’s side, coach Mike Haines has to do without lock Charlie Brown, flanker Pete Bebbington, fly-half Tom Sandercock and centre Tom Shilling who are replaced by Tom Ware, Josh Rowland, Ben Palmer and winger Matt Davey.
James Slater moves from inside-centre to fly-half, while Mark Knight switches to 13 to play alongside Ben Palmer in the centres.
Launceston Castles at St Agnes: Mike Reddan, Matt Davey, Mark Knight, Ben Palmer, Ollie Tomkies, James Slater, Corey Sillifant; Walter Tucker, Nathan Ferrett, Simon Burden, Ed Dudden, Tom Ware, James Norris, Josh Rowland, Dom Theobald (capt). Replacements: Bill Perry, Ben Greene, Ollie Martin, Dan Puffett.
BUDE Seconds are yet to win this season but will fancy their chances of breaking that duck when they welcome Roseland to Bencoolen Meadow (3pm).
With arguably their strongest side of the season so far, coupled with Roseland’s poor away record, it’s a difficult game to call.
Bude include forwards Martin George and Matt Williams who are down from the first team while Paul Williams makes a first appearance of the season at centre.
Player/coach Ian Wickett is also back at scrum-half to partner Tom Moys at ten.
Bude Seconds v Roseland: Dan Snell, Jake Weeks, Troy Redicliffe, Paul Williams, Mark Beckly, Tom Moys, Ian Wickett; Nick Waterson, Steven Bromwich, Martin George, Darren Pilot, Bertie Seggons, Tom French, Jordan Hill, Will Hockridge (capt). Replacements: James Comber, Steve Gliddon, Matt Williams, Barry Sobey, Michael Jones, Bryn Morgan.
