Looe and District Pool League (Week Eight) – Sunday, December 1
PELYNT Cutouts showed they are a force to be reckoned with on any given night when they saw off title-chasing JJ’s A 4-1.
Aaron Simmons & Darrel Dazzler Hidson took out young pretenders Rhys Toms & JJ Webber, before Andy Kenny stopped the rot beating Jimmy Stephens over the distance.
But 2-1 wins for Gerry Markwell and Keith Armitage moved them up to third.
Sports Club B kept pace at the top with a 4-1 success over visiting Marquee Club.
Ian Penhaligan and Jerry Rendle narrowly defeated Jason Spring and Rob Bilsbrough to go 2-0 up which was added to by Rob Banfield and Rob Cowling.
But Jimmy Miles whitewashed Darren Hooper to avoid the whitewash.
Moonshiners pulled away from the relegation zone when they hosted stable mates the Harbour Sharks.
Chris Langmaid showed his class as he had an eight baller on his way to dispatching Cris Woods without reply,
Sharks’ Phil Dingle beat Mark Stevens in a decider, but this spurred the Shiners into overdrive as Ollie Rounsevell and Roger Hawken secured the victory by narrowly seeing off Pete Burke and Matt Gouriet respectively.
Steve Eastley put the icing on the cake, taking Roger Stephens without reply for a 4-1 victory.
League leaders Sports Club A flexed their muscles somewhat, whitewashing Social Club 5-0
Sports Club ran the card without reply in super quick time.
Luke Penhaligan got family bragging rights over his cousin Lewis before Brian Phillips, Rob Ivey, Will Doidge and new signing John Godfrey made no mistake. Doidge and Phillips remain unbeaten in the league.
DIVISION TWO
LEAGUE leaders JJ’s Pooligans made the trip down to Polperro taking on Legion B, looking to keep their unbeaten run in tact.
Aaron Rix opened up for the visitors beating Faye Short before Dean Short levelled the game narrowly defeating Tiago Bond.
This however woke the visitors up as they ran the rest of the card without reply through Denham Guild, Elliot Keen, Kierran Bond beating Mike Beck, Phil Cunningham and Kye Skeldon respectively. Both Keen and Kierran Bond remain unbeaten.
Promotion-chasing Barbican rolled into town to take on third-placed JJ’s C-Men, surely expecting a tough match, but found themselves 4-0 up in no time thanks to Si Hunt, Matt and Scott Wright and Justin Woods despite the first two matches going the distance.
Brandon Kebell stopped the clean sweep by narrowly defeating Mark Porter 2-1.
The result leaves Barbican one point adrift of JJ’s in second as Si and Justin are still unbeaten.
Legion A filled their boots as they took on the league’s bottom side Ship A, who are still winless.
Legion ran the card as Bob Webb, Sue Jones, Stuart Devoy, Darren Thomas and Logan Singleton all won and only dropped two frames between them.
Mid-table Halfway Crooks made the journey into town to take on Harbour Moon, who themselves were looking to get away from the dreaded wooden spoon spot.
The Moon opened up with Sean Caldwell narrowly beating Steve Elford in the first, but the Crooks secured the points with three on the spin via Matt Olver, Chris Elford and Duanne Elliott taking down George Miller, Aaron Eagleton and Darryl Beard.
Joe Ridley did did make the scoreline more respectable by beating Mike Prowse in the last game of the night.