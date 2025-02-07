By Brian Phillips
LOOE AND DISTRICT POOL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP (WEEK 13)
MARQUEE Duloe look to be safe for another year when they followed recent good results with a 3-2 home victory over the Moonshiners.
Toby Spring pulled off arguably his best victory to date, taking out Colin Penhaligan without reply before Steve Eastley promptly equalised with a straight victory over Jason Spring.
Rob Bilsborough went the distance with a decent win over the usually reliable Roger Hawken to put the Marquee on the hill, but Ollie Rounsevell fancied taking it deep when he rolled over Neil Hilton to nil, setting up a Jimmy Miles versus Mark Stevens clash for the spoils.
Jimmy grabbed the match with both hands running out 2-0 winner. Marquee sit nine points above danger after this result.
Leaders Sports Club A travelled down to the Harbour Moon to take on the Sharks, although the final result was 5-0 to the visitors, they certainly didn’t have it all their own way.
Brian Reed struck first with a straights victory over the tricky Matt Gouriet, Will Doidge then got back to winning ways getting the same result over Pete Burke, although Pete did inexplicably go in off the eight ball in frame one.
Luke Penhaligan then gave his team the victory again with straights win over Cris Woods before Brian Phillips the took a tight one against Phil Dingle 2-1, although Phil did have two tap-ins to win 2-0 before Brian returned to form in the all-important decider.
Rob Ivey then iced the cake with another narrow 2-1 victory over Sharks skipper Roger Stephens to leave the Sharks looking downwards, nine points from safety.
Looe Social look down for the count as they travelled over the water to take on JJ’s A and promptly went down 4-1.
Jerry Richards and Rhys Toms put JJ’s 2-0 up without reply, Colin Bell and Jim Rickard the recipients.
Mark Scoble then showed he can play when he rolled over JJ Webber without a whimper in straight frames, before Stewart Appleby and Andy Kenny then topped the result off with clean sweep against Lewis Penhaligan and Ian Bassett.
Social sit 14 points from safety although they do have a game in-hand.
Second place changed again this week when Sports Club B travelled to Looe, taking on the Globe Cutouts, the Sports boys eventually earned a narrow 3-2 success.
Jimmy Stephens put Cutouts in front with a decent victory over Darren Hooper, before Rob Banfield levelled with a distance victory over Darrell Hidson.
Rob Cowling then put the Sports boys on the hill taking out Keith Armitage without reply, and victory was sealed when skipper Ian Penhaligan edged Aaron Simmons in the last.
Gerry Markwell did restore a little pride with a straights victory over Jerry Rendle, this result drops Cutouts down to third having also played two games more.