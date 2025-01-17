By Brian Phillips
Looe Pool League – sponsored by the Coddy Shack and Key Solar
AS THE halfway stage in Division One approaches, Looe Social B look to have one foot on the trap door into Division Two as they remain winless and six points from safety.
Sunday, January 12 saw them travel up to the Marquee Club in Duloe hoping for a result.
But Marquee, who are now a point above the bottom two, quickly won the first three thanks to James Chudleigh, JimmyMiles and Jason Spring’s deciding frame wins against Mark Scoble, Colin Bell and Tristan Cooper
Lewis Penhaligan gave Social their solitary point by beating skipper Neil Hilton in straight frames, but Rob Bilsborough sealed the 4-1 victory with a routine 2-0 victory over Ian Bassett.
JJ’S A welcomed leaders Sports Club A and what a cracker ensued.
JJ’s Andy Kenny was up first and took on Trevor Budge, and although Andy rode his luck he saw off Trevor in straight games.
The second contest saw Jerry Richards and old team mate Brian Phillips battle it out.
Jerry picked up the scrappy first frame before an eight ball from the break and a tidy finish in the decider saw Brian ease over the line.
In the next, Rob Ivey appeared to be cruising to victory against ‘Captain Marvel’ JJ Webber.
With ball in hand and four tap ins needed, Rob ran out of position and had to play safe.
Up stepped JJ to pot the eight ball out of the snooker and then run the decider for an unlikely victory.
Things then got worse for the Sports boys as Rhys Toms played the game of his life against unbeaten Will Doidge.
Finding himself a frame down and deep in trouble, Rhys cross doubled his last red and played off the side rail to pot a black along the bottom rail.
Mr Toms then held himself together and achieved what not many manage to do for a 2-1 victory and in the process hand his team victory.
In the last, Stewart Appleby took on Luke Penhaligan hoping to inflict the final blow.
With Stewart 1-0 up, Luke had an eight ball from the break then held it together to win the decider for a decent victory and make the scoreline 3-2.
Sports Club B closed the gap at the top to one point when they travelled down to take on the Moonshiners and played out a tight 3-2 win that went to the last frame of the match.
Jerry Rendle had no trouble seeing off Steve Eastley before Mark Stevens then levelled the match, taking out Big Rob Banfield without reply. He also recorded an eight baller in the process.
Ian Penhaligan put Chris Langmaid to the sword in straight games, before Roger Hawken got the Shiners back on level terms in a nailbiter against Darren Hooper.
The decider was also a close run thing, but Sports edged it 3-2 thanks to Rob Cowling’s success over Ollie Rounsevell.
Harbour Sharks dropped into the relegation zone after succumbing to a heavy 4-1 defeat away to the Globe Cutouts who are now just two points off top spot.
Jimmy Stephens and Gerry Markwell put the Cutouts 2-0 and although Cris Woods got the Sharks on the scoreboard, further victories for Darrell Hidson and Keith Armitage got the job done.